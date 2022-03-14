English
  • US official: Iraq site struck by Iranian missiles also served as 'Israeli training facility'

Breaking News
This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

The building in Iraq which was struck by Iranian missiles on Sunday also served as an Israeli training facility, a top US official disclosed to The New York Times.

This is a developing story