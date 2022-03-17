Israeli forces halt attempt to smuggle weapons, drugs from Jordan

IDF, Israel Police stop suspected smuggling attempt from Jordan into Israeli territory

Israeli security forces last Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs from Jordan into Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The cache is worth an estimated 2.5 million shekels (almost $771,000) — including 34 pistols, a sniper rifle, two assault rifles, ammunition and different drug packages valued at around 800,000 shekels ($246,500).

On Friday morning, the smuggling attempt was identified from Jordan into Israeli territory in the Arava region of southern Israel, which is patrolled by the Yoav Regional Brigade.

IDF forces and Israel Police stopped a vehicle with two Israeli civilians.

The suspects, weapons and drugs were transferred to the Israel Police.

Another smuggling attempt at the Jordan border was thwarted last month — 12 Kalashnikov assault rifles, cartridges and ammunition were found inside two vehicles, worth 800,000 shekels ($246,306).

Also in February, Israel's military foiled an attempt to smuggle a massive number of drugs across the border with Egypt.

Among the drugs seized were more than 440 pounds of marijuana and hashish, estimated to be worth 3.89 million shekels ($1.2 million).