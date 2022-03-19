Israel: Man wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

The stabbing comes after several attacks in Jerusalem's Old City, and in West Bank towns

A man, 35, was lightly wounded in a stabbing attack in Israel near Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, according to police and medics.

Jerusalem District Police officers on the scene shot the attacker, a 20-year-old Palestinian man, who is in critical condition. Large police forces were called to the scene and began collecting findings and evidence from the scene of the attack.

Both men were taken by Magen David Adom to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, according to The Times of Israel. Medics say they found the Israeli man fully conscious, sitting on the sidewalk.

Israeli police Knife used in an attack in Jerusalem, March 19, 2022.

Two police officers were moderately wounded in a stabbing attack in the Old City earlier this month.

The suspected attacker, 19, from east Jerusalem, was shot dead.

Israeli officials warn of a possible increase in violence during Ramadan, set to begin on April 1.

Palestinian activists also attribute an increase in violence to mounting tensions in Israeli prisons, clashes in the West Bank and house demolitions in Palestinian areas, and threats to evict families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel's Public Security Minister Omer Barlev warned that “terrorists and extremists will try to set the area on fire” in the coming weeks, according to ToI.