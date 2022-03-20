Israeli citizens recruited by Hezbollah arrested

Shin Bet's investigation reveals that Hezbollah allegedly recruited two Israelis for drug and arms smuggling

Israel’s security agency, in a joint operation with the Israel Police and the state’s army, announced that two Israeli citizens were arrested last month for their alleged involvement with Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah.

Shin Bet’s investigation revealed that the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia Islamist group recruited the Israelis for drug and arms smuggling purposes.

The detainees were Sultan Atallah, a 55-year-old Druze from the village of Yarka in northern Israel, and Rami Shami, a 33-year-old Arab-Israeli from the village of Jadida.

Shami had been previously convicted of drug smuggling.

According to the report, the two met with smugglers Hussein and Akram Shit in Turkey in late November 2021, where Hussein asked Atallah and Shami to smuggle arms into Israel and hide them for other Hezbollah recruits.

The two were also allegedly recruited to carry out “terrorist attacks” in the Jewish state.

“This affair illustrates the efforts of Iranian and other terrorist elements to exploit the Arab and Druze citizens of Israel,” said a senior Shin Bet official.

A Shin Bet spokesperson said Shit told the Israeli citizens that Iran wants to regain control of the region and transfer weapons to Hezbollah’s “dormant cells” in Israel.

The two were allegedly further asked to carry out kidnappings in Israel and provide information on sensitive places to attack in return for a large sum of money.

An indictment was filed on Sunday by Israel’s Northern District Attorney’s Office against Atallah and Shami alleging serious offenses.