Police say two officers wounded in east Jerusalem stabbing
1 min read
This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges
Israel's police reported on Sunday that two of its officers were wounded in a suspected stabbing attack, which occurred in an east Jerusalem neighborhood.
The pair were reportedly attacked by an assailant while in Ras al-Amud, a Palestinian neighborhood located southeast of Jerusalem’s Old City.
The search for a suspect is ongoing.
This incident marks the fifth stabbing attack on Israelis reported this month, and is the second such assault in two days.
This is a developing story