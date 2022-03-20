English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Police say two officers wounded in east Jerusalem stabbing

i24NEWS

1 min read
Breaking News
i24NEWSBreaking News

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

Israel's police reported on Sunday that two of its officers were wounded in a suspected stabbing attack, which occurred in an east Jerusalem neighborhood.

The pair were reportedly attacked by an assailant while in Ras al-Amud, a Palestinian neighborhood located southeast of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The search for a suspect is ongoing.

This incident marks the fifth stabbing attack on Israelis reported this month, and is the second such assault in two days.

This is a developing story