Several wounded, four dead in stabbing in Israel's south

A number of people were wounded, with four dead, in a stabbing attack in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva on Tuesday.

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) received a report on “a number of people injured on Derech Hevron and Yitzhak Nafha Streets in Beer Sheva,” according to the agency’s spokesperson.

“MDA EMTs and paramedics are currently treating a number of injured with varying degrees of injuries, including serious injuries,” the representative said, and added that additional updates on the situation will follow.

Later, four deaths - three women and a man - were reported by Ynet.

Additionally, two others wounded in the attack were taken to Soroka Medical Center for medical treatment.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was alerted to the attack and convened with Security Minister Omer Barlev, along with the Israel Police commissioner, to discuss the incident.

The suspect was described as a Bedouin resident of Hura, a town in Israel's south, who was previously known to support the Islamic State, according to Ynet.

He was later identified as Muhammad Galeb Ahmad Abu Alqian, a man who was previously detained by the police for questioning back in June 2015.

Alqian was shot dead after being confronted by armed passerbys in the area, Ynet reported.

Israel's premier later praised the civilians who stopped the assailant, and said that they showed courage in acting to prevent additional casualties.

The incident marks the sixth stabbing attack against Israelis this month, and the second this week - on Sunday, an assailant in an east Jerusalem neighborhood also wounded two Israeli law enforcement officers.