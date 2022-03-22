Beersheba stabbing attack elicits strong condemnations

'The United States strongly condemns the abhorrent terrorist attack today in Beersheba'

Tuesday's stabbing attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba that killed four people and wounded several others elicited strong condemnations from Jerusalem to Washington.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price at a press briefing called the incident an "abhorrent terrorist attack" and a "heinous crime," adding that the US was ready to assist the Israeli government in its investigation.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote on Twitter that a "despicable terrorist attack occurred in Be'er Sheva today. It must stop. My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

The attacker's family also condemned the rampage.

"We strongly condemn the murderous attack that claimed the lives of innocent civilians. The tragic incident is an individual case of a single person, and does not represent the law-abiding tribe members who have always advocated living together," the family said in a statement.

The assailant, Mohammad Ghaleb Abu al-Qi’an, a 34-year-old Bedouin Israeli, was shot by a bus driver and another civilian at the scene. He later died from his wounds.

The four victims were identified as Menachem Yehezkel, 67; Laura Yitzhak, 43; Doris Yakhbas, 49; and Rabbi Moshe Kravitzky.

The local council of Hura, the Bedouin town where the attacker lived, issued a statement saying that it “condemned in every way possible the deadly attack.”

“Attacking innocent civilians is a criminal and despicable act of terrorism," the statement said. “The council calls on both Arabs and Jews of the Negev to maintain the neighborly relations between the two sides that there has been until now.”

The Arab Ra’am party issued a statement condemning the “despicable attack in Beersheba,” and sending condolences to the families of those killed.

“Ra’am calls on all citizens to preserve the common, fragile social fabric, to be responsible and advance a discourse of tolerance in this difficult hour,” the party said.

StandWithUs Israel Executive Director Michael Dickson tweeted, “The barbarism with which the terrorist today attacked innocent Israeli shoppers, the ferocity with which he murdered them is pure evil. May their memories be a blessing.”