Israel vows ‘strong’ response to ‘terror’ after Be'er Sheva attack

Following Monday’s stabbing and car-ramming attack by an Arab-Israeli who killed four people and wounded several others in the southern city of Be'er Sheva, Israeli leaders vowed to act firmly against terror.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday said security forces would track down any accomplices, a day after the fatal attack that led to armed civilians shooting and killing the assailant.

“The civilians who shot the terrorist showed determination and courage, and prevented further victims,” Bennett tweeted.

“We will work hard against terrorist operations. We will pursue and get their assailants as well.”

He added that security forces were on “high alert.”

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, along with Israel Police, reportedly assessed on Tuesday whether police presence throughout the country should be increased, which is already the case in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Security officials are concerned that the attack could prompt “copycat” attacks leading to widespread escalation already expected ahead of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

“The IDF and security forces will use all means to prevent terrorist incidents, as much as possible. We are on high alert against all threats in all areas,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

“We will make sure that anyone who encourages or supports the latest attacks will pay a price.”

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev condemned the “cursed terrorist,” highlighting the attacker’s release from prison in 2019 after a terrorism conviction.

“We will not rest until we eradicate nationalist terrorism, hunt down, and push back the terrorists wherever they are,” Barlev said.