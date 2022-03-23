Declassified documents show harsh conditions at Israeli-run jail in Lebanon

'The torture inflicted in Khiam Prison is a crime against humanity'

Newly declassified documents show the harsh conditions prisoners endured at an Israeli-run prison in southern Lebanon, Haaretz reports.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) revealed this week for the first time archival documents detailing what activists describe as “torture and cruel and inhumane punishments” at the Khiam detention center.

The jail was built in 1985 and operated until Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. It was run by the Shin Bet, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the South Lebanon Army (SLA).

Human rights activists led by human rights lawyer Itay Mack submitted a petition with the High Court of Justice to order the Shin Bet to release the documents.

“The torture inflicted in Khiam Prison is a crime against humanity,” Mack told Haaretz.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506598207350059011 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The documents that were revealed due to the petition are shocking, and constitute only a miniscule glimpse into the hell that they ran there. We will continue to fight until all the documents are made available to the public and those responsible for the horrors are brought to justice."

The legal proceedings to uncover the classified documents will start in early April, but the Shin Bet permitted publication for some of the material this week.

Examples of alleged abuses from the documents include detainees imprisoned indefinitely without trial, food shortages, electrocution and denial of medical care.