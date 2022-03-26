Bennett expresses 'sorrow' to Saudi over Houthi attacks

Bennett denounces 'the horrific attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed "sorrow" to Saudi Arabia following a wave of Yemen rebel attacks, in a rare public message to the country, with which it has no official ties.

"The State of Israel expresses its sorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the horrific attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, escalating attacks ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Bennett also reiterated Israel's concerns that the US could remove its "terrorist group" designation of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as part of an agreement to restore a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

"This attack is further proof that Iran's regional aggression knows no bounds & reinforces the concern of Iran's IRGC being removed" from the terror list, he wrote.

Bennett's message came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel for landmark meetings with foreign ministers from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco — Arab countries that recently normalized relations with Israel as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords — as well as Egypt.