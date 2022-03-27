Report: Germany weighs buying Israel’s Arrow 3 defense system

'We must protect ourselves better against the threat from Russia'

Germany is looking to purchase a missile defense system from Israel, according to media reports, as Berlin weighs how to best counter potential threats from Moscow.

Last week, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz convened with Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn and discussed the possibility of acquiring a defense system that could defend the state from missile attacks, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.

The two officials specifically discussed purchasing the Arrow 3 - a defense system developed jointly by the United States and Israel which is capable of intercepting ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere.

Although neither countries’ defense ministries issued remarks on the matter, Berlin lawmakers say that such an acquisition would help to counter possible threats from nearby Russia.

“We must protect ourselves better against the threat from Russia. For this, we need a Germany-wide missile defense shield quickly,” Andreas Schwarz, a parliamentarian with Scholz's Social Democrats, told the Bild am Sonntag.

“The Israeli Arrow 3 system is a good solution.”

Another politician, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, also called on Germany to acquire a missile defense shield from Israel without delay, citing the urgency of the situation.

“Israel produces such a system and it makes sense to not only look into different scenarios but also to potentially buy it as soon as possible,” the official told Welt television.