Hadera terror attack: 2 Israelis killed, 6 wounded

The attack took place the same day Arab foreign ministers visited Israel for the Negev Summit

A shooting was reported in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Sunday, and several people were wounded - including a number of Israeli police officers.

At least six people were wounded in the attack, and two Israelis were killed.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency service, said that "MDA EMTs and paramedics are treating and conveying 4 patients."

The patients include two men in their 20s with serious wounds, as well as a 45-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman who was moderately wounded.

The incident occurred on Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera, according to Israel Police.

Two gunmen were shot at the scene by nearby security forces, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency service, said that several people were also being treated for shock.

Islamic Jihad spokesperson Daoud Shihab later praised the shooting as "a reaction of the Palestinian people and the liberators of the nation to the 'meeting of evil' in which the foreign ministers of Arab countries are participating" while speaking to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadin channel.

Foreign ministers from four different Arab countries - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Morocco, and Bahrain - are currently in Israel to attend the Negev Summit, a historic diplomatic conference in Israel's south.

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid later informed the visiting officials of the attack.

They denounced the shooting and offered their condolences to the victims' families.