Israel's envoy to Bahrain: Military attaché to be appointed ‘soon’

Israel’s ambassador to Manama said Monday that an attaché from his country’s military will take up a historic first post in Bahrain “soon.”

“This will happen soon - an attaché to the fleet,” Eitan Na'eh, envoy to Bahrain, informed Israel's Army Radio.

The attaché will work as a liaison to the United States Fifth Fleet, which is headquartered in the Gulf country.

While Na'eh said that the official is expected to be appointed to the post “soon,” he added that no specific date has been scheduled.

“It is in the midst of various bureaucratic processes,” the ambassador said.

“I reckon that, by the summer, we will have a fuller staff, along with other officials who will join the embassy.”

Reports of a possible Israeli military appointment in Bahrain emerged back in February following Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s first official visit to Manama.

It was also during this trip that the decision to appoint a military attaché in Bahrain was agreed upon, Channel 13 reported.

News of the development arrives as a number of neighboring Arab countries look to bolster ties with the country - Israel is currently hosting foreign ministers from Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, and the UAE at its historic Negev Summit in the south.