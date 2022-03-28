Israeli authorities on high alert after Hadera terror attack

Israel Police will deploy extra forces, roadblocks, and checkpoints on main roads to heighten security

Israel Police were ordered to be on high alert across the Jewish state on Friday following the fatal terror attack in the northern city of Hadera the day prior that left two Israeli Border Police officers killed.

The attack in Hadera came days after a Palestinian killed four people in the southern city of Be’er Sheva.

Authorities will deploy extra forces, roadblocks, and checkpoints on main roads as part of measures taken to heighten security, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Police chief Kobi Shabtai held a situational assessment on Sunday after the attack with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, and other security officials.

After the meeting, Israel’s army said it would deploy four extra battalions to Israeli settlements in the West Bank and will consider deploying additional forces as the situation develops.

More Border Police units will also be posted in Wadi Ara, a northern valley where the city of Umm al-Fahm is, where the Sunday attack happened.

The two assailants were believed to be supporters of the Islamic State, who claimed responsibility for the attack.

At a right-wing protest in Hadera on Sunday evening - which included protestors shouting slogans like “death to Arabs” - Barlev told reporters that the incident was ongoing and police were scanning the area for accomplices, ToI reported.

Officials have been warning of a potential flare-up in violence before and during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins Saturday.