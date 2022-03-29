Israel: Police arrest 12 with suspected IS links in raid

'The wave of arrests has begun, and it is expected to continue and even intensify in the coming days'

Israel's police arrested 12 people in an overnight raid in the Wadi Ara area on Tuesday, including the hometown of the two assailants that shot and killed two officers on Sunday.

The northern cities of Umm al-Fahm, Zelfa, and several nearby villages were raided.

“The wave of arrests has begun, and it is expected to continue and even intensify in the coming days,” a police official told Channel 12 News on Tuesday.

The 12 were arrested on suspicion of several security offenses that included possession of weapons and affiliation with the Islamic State (IS) group.

This came shortly after Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that police must adapt to the "new threat" posed by IS supporters.

"A second attack by ISIS supporters inside Israel requires the security forces to adapt quickly to the new threat," Bennet said, according to Haaretz.

"And so we will do so. I urge citizens to continue to be vigilant. Together, we will also be able to defeat this enemy."

One of Sunday's attackers served a year and a half in an Israeli prison after being convicted of attempting to enter Syria to become an IS fighter.

Ibrahim Agbarieh from Umm al-Fahm was arrested by Turkish police while boarding a bus headed for the Syrian border. Ayman Agbarieh, the second assailant, was also from Umm al-Fahm and identified with IS.

According to a statement from the police, two Israelis were killed in the terror attack in Hadera. The two terrorists were shot dead by undercover police.