5 dead in shooting attack in central Israeli city of Bnei Brak

Suspected terrorist armed with M-16 rifle reportedly killed by armed civilian who returned fire

Five people were confirmed dead in a shooting attack on Tuesday night in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak.

"We unfortunately have to note that five people have died," said Eli Bin, the head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders.

Video footage aired by Israeli media appeared to show a man on the street shooting at a car. The car stopped and he shot into the car.

Media reports indicated that the suspected terrorist, armed with an M-16 rifle, was killed by an armed civilian who returned fire. He was reportedly a Palestinian from Ya'bad near Jenin in the West Bank.

"The shooter arrived on a motorcycle, we do not rule out that there were more shooters," a police spokesman said.

The mayor of neighboring Ramat Gan posted to Facebook that residents should continue to isolate with no official confirmation that the threat was over.

According to an initial assessment by the defense establishment, three terrorists were involved in the attack. Besides the shooter who was killed, another suspect was arrested. A third suspect may be still on the loose.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz was conducting a security assessment with senior security officials after the attack.

A total of 11 people in Israel have been killed in the past week in three attacks — four in Beersheba, two in Hadera and now at least five in Tuesday night's attacks.

This is a developing story