LIVEBLOG: Bnei Brak shooting marks latest violence as terror attacks surge
A cumulative total of 11 people killed in three terror attacks across a one-week period
Israel is facing a surge in violence amid a series of fatal terror attacks throughout the country - most recently in the central city Bnei Brak.
The attack on Tuesday night left five people dead after a gunman reportedly armed with an M-16 rifle, fired on a number of people on the street.
Fatal shooting and stabbing attacks earlier in the week also caused four deaths in Be’er Sheva and two in Hadera.
As the holiday season approaches, officials in Israel are weighing how to best address a potential increase in such violence.
March 30, 2022
Israeli Arab coalition member Abbas comments on attacks
Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra'am faction commented last night on the attacks in Bnei Brak, describing the incident as a "heinous and indecent terrorist crime."
"We all stand together in the face of a murderous wave of terror... The streets of Israeli cities are crowded with Arab and Jewish citizens, and anyone who embarks on a vicious killing spree does not differentiate between their blood," the parliamentarian tweeted in Hebrew.
He also expressed grief for the families of the victims and wished the wounded a full recovery.
Abbas' party, also known as the United Arab List, made history when it agreed to support the coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last year.
Two fathers among the victims of last night's killings
Spokesperson: UN chief 'condemns' recent 'terrorist' attacks in Israel
UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he "condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Israel," referring to a spate of gun and knife violence which culminated with a fresh assault Tuesday that killed five people.
On Tuesday night, a shooting in the central Israeli city Bnei Brak left five people dead in the third such instance of violence within a period of one week.
Israel's PM Bennett: Country faces 'wave of murderous Arab terrorism'
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that "Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism" on his official Twitter account.
"My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones tonight, and I pray for the well-being of the wounded," Bennett continued.
