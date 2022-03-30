LIVEBLOG: Bnei Brak shooting marks latest violence as terror attacks surge

A cumulative total of 11 people killed in three terror attacks across a one-week period

Israel is facing a surge in violence amid a series of fatal terror attacks throughout the country - most recently in the central city Bnei Brak.

The attack on Tuesday night left five people dead after a gunman reportedly armed with an M-16 rifle, fired on a number of people on the street.

Fatal shooting and stabbing attacks earlier in the week also caused four deaths in Be’er Sheva and two in Hadera.

As the holiday season approaches, officials in Israel are weighing how to best address a potential increase in such violence.