Spokesperson: UN chief 'condemns' recent 'terrorist' attacks in Israel

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he "condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Israel," referring to a spate of gun and knife violence which culminated with a fresh assault Tuesday that killed five people.

On Tuesday night, a shooting in the central Israeli city Bnei Brak left five people dead in the third such instance of violence within a period of one week.

Israel is facing a surge in terror attacks - counting 11 dead cumulatively across seven days with the inclusion of earlier violence in Be’er Sheva and Hadera.

"Such acts of violence can never be justified and must be condemned by all," Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement attributable to the UN chief.

The UN chief additionally “extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery” to those wounded in the attacks.

“In the spirit of the upcoming religious holy days, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate end to violence, which only serves to undermine the prospects for peace,” the statement urged.

The Islamic holiday of Ramadan, along with the Jewish celebration of Passover and the Christian Easter festival, will occur next month.

As the holiday season approaches, Israel’s inhabitants are anticipating a possible increase in attacks.