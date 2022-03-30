Israel faces new ‘wave of terror’ after Bnei Brak shooting

'We see a real enthusiasm, a real support for these last attacks among youngsters mostly'

As Israel braces for an increase in violence, experts warn that the recent attacks around the country are part of a new “wave of terror.”

Col. (Res.) Olivier Rafowicz, a senior security and military consultant, told i24NEWS that the attacks are part of “a wave of terror against [the] State of Israel” and that the violent incidents in Hadera, Be’er Sheva, and Bnei Brak are all linked by a decision to attack large cities.

The consultant cited a number of factors as responsible for the rise in incitement across Israel, including the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan and Palestinian Land Day.

The memorial day marks the deaths of six Israeli Arabs who were killed by Israel’s forces while protesting the expropriation of Arab-owned land in 1976 and is observed annually on March 30.

Rafowicz added that after the recent series of terror attacks, a number of users on social media platforms also spoke out in support of the violence.

“We see a real enthusiasm, a real support for these last attacks among youngsters mostly, so we are very concerned,” he told i24NEWS.

Martin Himel, an international political and security analyst, said that the potential for a greater escalation in the area depends on the response of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The key is which way Mahmoud Abbas will really go - if he cracks down with his security forces and works closely with Israel, the chances are that a tinderbox explosion will not happen,” Himel told i24NEWS.

“If he stands back, then we might see some serious trouble in the region.”