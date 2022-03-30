Israel increasing security in Jerusalem for start of Ramadan

3,000 police to be stationed at friction points around the city this coming Friday

The Jerusalem District Police are planning to increase security on Friday for the start of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan following several terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

A total of 3,000 police officers will be stationed at friction points around the city, Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman told reporters on Wednesday.

Nearly 400,000 Muslim worshippers are expected to ascend to the Temple Mount on Friday for prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, an increase over the past two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Israel Police are requesting to limit entry during the first week of the month-long fasting holiday to West Bank residents over the age of 60. The military prefers to allow men over the age of 45 to visit the compound, a position favored by the prime minister.

The Security Cabinet is set to convene on Wednesday evening to discuss the matter.

Tensions are high as the country endures a terror wave that has killed 11 people in the past week with attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak — the highest number of Israelis killed in one week since a 2006 suicide bus bombing in Tel Aviv took the lives of 11 people.

The 11 killed in terror attacks this week is more than 2020 and 2021 combined.

A situation assessment was held on Wednesday with the Jerusalem District Police, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Defense Forces.

"As a goal we want to maintain a proper order of life of all holidays for all religions, to allow freedom of worship for all religions, while maintaining the security of the citizens in the sector," Turgeman said.

After the deadly terror attacks, the Israel Police reportedly asked the government to fund the hiring of 4,000 more officers.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered the deployment of 1,000 soldiers to reinforce police in the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks.

Troops were being sent to the West Bank as well as to Israeli cities to bolster security.