Report: 5 'significant' warnings of planned terror attacks in Israel

Prime minister calls for citizens with permits to carry weapons amid terror wave

Israel's security establishment is dealing with five "significant" warnings of planned terrorist attacks inside the country, Channel 12 reported Wednesday night.

The Jewish state has already experienced three attacks in the past week that has left 11 people dead, including a shooting rampage in the central city of Bnei Brak Tuesday night that killed five.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday ordered 1,000 troops to reinforce police in the West Bank and in Israeli cities.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement calling on all citizens with permits to carry firearms.

"Whoever has a gun license, now is the time to carry the gun," Bennett said.

The premier also said that Israel Defense Forces soldiers would return from their bases armed.

"From now on, regular, permanent, and reserve soldiers, from the ranks of riflemen 03 and up, will go home from the bases with their weapons."

According to Israeli media reports, the terrorist who carried out the attack in Bnei Barak entered Israel by driving through a gap in the West Bank security barrier.

The terrorist, Diaa Hamarsheh, switched out the license plates of the stolen vehicle and drove to carry out the attack armed with an M-16.