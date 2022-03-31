LIVEBLOG: Tensions continue as Ramadan approaches amid terror wave

Israel planning to increase security in Jerusalem for start of Muslim holiday on Friday

Tensions in Israel are high following a series of deadly terrorist attacks, including Tuesday night's shooting attack in the central city of Bnei Brak that left five people dead.

Security has increased in Israeli cities and in the West Bank with Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordering the deployment of 1,000 troops to reinforce police.

A total of 3,000 police will be stationed at flash points in Jerusalem for the start of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan when hundreds of thousands of worshippers are expected to ascend to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount for prayers.

