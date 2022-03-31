LIVEBLOG: Tensions continue as Ramadan approaches amid terror wave
Israel planning to increase security in Jerusalem for start of Muslim holiday on Friday
Tensions in Israel are high following a series of deadly terrorist attacks, including Tuesday night's shooting attack in the central city of Bnei Brak that left five people dead.
Security has increased in Israeli cities and in the West Bank with Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordering the deployment of 1,000 troops to reinforce police.
A total of 3,000 police will be stationed at flash points in Jerusalem for the start of the Muslim holiday of Ramadan when hundreds of thousands of worshippers are expected to ascend to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount for prayers.
March 31, 2022
Heightened tensions could impact Palestinian economy, deteriorating security
Some analysts are expressing concern that as tensions rise over the current spike in attacks, this could lead to additional economic hardships in the Palestinian Territories, which could precipitate additional violence.
This can come in the form of additional checkpoints in the the West Bank and reduced work permits for Palestinians to work inside the Green Line, which can hurt people's pocket.
Israel's security services often recommend to the government that economic - and sometimes religious - freedoms be granted in the West Bank and Gaza to reduce tensions. However with increased freedom of movement for Palestinians comes increased opportunities for attacks against Israelis.
This is creating a delicate balance act for Israel's government, which is facing pressure from right wing opposition parties to take a harsher line with Palestinians.
Criticism of domestic security service unfair, Foreign Minister tweets
Recent criticism of Israel's internal security service, the Shin Bet, is "unjust, unfair and lacks national responsibility," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted this morning.
His comments were in apparent response to mounting complaints that not enough is being done to stem Palestinian nationalist violence following a spike in attacks in the last ten days - three of them resulting in the deaths of Israelis.
"In intelligence work there is not and can not be 100% success, but in Israel there are thousands of people who will never know that their lives were saved thanks to" the work of the agency, he said.
Man stabbed at Neve Daniel junction in Gush Etzion, terrorist shot dead
A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing attack on a bus at the Neve Daniel junction in Gush Etzion on Thursday morning, according to ZAKA emergency responders.
Magen David Adom emergency response services were on the scene treating the victim, who was transported to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the hospital said.
The terrorist was shot dead by a civilian on the bus.
He was identified as Nadal Jaafra, a 30-year-old Palestinian from Bethlehem.
2 Palestinians killed after opening fire on IDF troops during operation in Jenin
Two Palestinians were reported killed in an exchange of gunfire during an Israel Defense Forces operation in the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank on Thursday morning.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, two Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded during clashes with IDF troops.
Right-wing MK Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount after Hamas warning
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday morning after receiving police approval.
The leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party responded to a warning by a Hamas official against his visit while ascending to the Temple Mount with a police escort.
"A Hamas spokesman threatened me not to come here, I suggest he shut up. I do not understand why he is not thwarted by targeted thwarting," Ben-Gvir said.
Earlier, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhum warned against the visit.
"There will be consequences if this dangerous, provocative move goes along," he was quoted as saying.
Biden speaks to Bennett to express condolences for 'horrific' attacks
US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett early Thursday, "to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," according to the White House.
Biden reiterated US support for Israel, "in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel."
