Operation Breakwater: Israel launches mission to counter terror

Melamed says 'We’ve been through these waves of terror in the past'

Avi Melamed, the CEO and founder of Inside the Middle East - Intelligence Perspectives, spoke to i24NEWS on the recent terror attacks across the country and the operation launched by Israel to counter them.

Following a series of fatal attacks around Israel, the military launched an overnight mission known as “Operation Breakwater” in the West Bank - arresting 31 people on suspicion of terrorism.

Melamed explained to i24NEWS that these recent waves of deadly violence are nothing new in Israel, and pointed to past instances of terror attacks in the country.

“We’ve been through these waves of terror in the past - I remind us all in the 90s, in the 2000s, we experienced the terrible endless chain of suicide bombers,” Melamed told i24NEWS.

The CEO said that in order to counter these threats, there are a number of things Israel must do - “mostly in the context of… intelligence interception capacities.”

He added that he believes the mission launched by Israel’s military “is sending a strong message to all the components involved.”

“I think it was a good decision, I think it was a good move,” he told i24NEWS, adding that the big test “will be what will happen in… [the] Gaza Strip.”

“I evaluate at this point that [the] Gaza Strip, relatively speaking, will remain calm,” Melamad said.