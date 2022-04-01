English
IDF kill Palestinian rioter in West Bank

Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of two Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, in the West Bank, March 31, 2022.
Incident comes amid escalation in Palestinian terrorism

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes in Hebron in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot "with live ammunition," the ministry said in a short statement.

Clashes erupted in the center of Hebron, a flashpoint city in the West Bank, between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces.

The incident comes amid escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict triggered by several deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, killing 11 people overall. 

More to follow