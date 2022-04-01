IDF kill Palestinian rioter in West Bank

Incident comes amid escalation in Palestinian terrorism

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday during clashes in Hebron in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot "with live ammunition," the ministry said in a short statement.

Clashes erupted in the center of Hebron, a flashpoint city in the West Bank, between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces.

The incident comes amid escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict triggered by several deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, killing 11 people overall.

