Israel will brave latest wave of Palestinian terrorism, Bennett pledges

i24NEWS

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Cybertech Israel Conference and Exhibition, in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2022.
Tensions soared in recent days after Palestinian terrorists killed 11 Israelis

Israel will overcome the latest wave of Palestinian terrorist attacks, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Friday. 

Tensions soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks across the country. Israeli forces have stepped up security and launched arrest raids in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians in a firefight on Thursday and another rioter in Hebron on Friday.

The authorities "are not standing by idly," but rather take "initiatives to thwart potential future attacks," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

"We have already taken extensive action against those who have supported or been active with the Islamic State, as well as against operatives of other groups. We have deployed police and soldiers throughout the country,” he continued.

