West Bank: Three Palestinians killed, Israeli officer wounded

Israeli forces early Saturday morning killed three Palestinians suspected of planning to commit a terror attack near the West Bank city of Jenin.

Four members of the Police Anti-Terror Unit were wounded during the clash with one in critical condition, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

According to Shin Bet, the suspected terrorists opened fire at the Israeli forces who were approaching to arrest them, and were killed during the exchange.

Israeli forces intercepted "a terrorist cell on its way to an attack and stopped the car in which they were traveling between Jenin and Tulkarem," Israel police said in a statement.

The Islamic Jihad confirmed the three deaths.

"We mourn the death of our three hero fighters," the armed wing of the Islamist movement said.

Israel Police believe the three were on their way to commit an attack before it was thwarted in an overnight operation.

They were also allegedly responsible for a recent shooting attack near the West Bank city Tul Karm and planned to carry out more attacks, according to Israeli security forces.

Tensions between Palestinians and Israelis continue to escalate as observers are concerned over the potential of worsening violence during the Muslim faith’s holiest month Ramadan, which begins Saturday.

On Friday, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli military forces during protests in Hebron of the West Bank after an Israeli soldier responded to a suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail.

The day prior, a gun battle broke out, killing two Palestinians, in Jenin while Israeli troops were arresting people in connection to the terror attack in Bnei Brak on Tuesday that saw five Israelis killed.

A security crackdown was recently implemented amid an ongoing terror wave that has taken the lives of 11 Israelis in one week.