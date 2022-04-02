Israel: Rehab for security prisoners a ‘waste of resources’

'They go back to the same cellblock with the same murderers. You can't rehabilitate them'

Officers of the Israel Prison Service refuse to recognize the effectiveness of rehabilitation efforts for Israeli and Palestinian security prisoners, despite low recidivism rates for released inmates who underwent rehab.

Israeli law requires the Prison Service to examine the possibility of rehabilitating prisoners who are either Israeli citizens or residents.

Criminal inmates may choose to participate in therapy programs, work outside the detention center, or undergo rehab.

But Prison Service officers insist that security prisoners - those detained for ideologically-motivated crimes or for harming national security - cannot be rehabilitated, Haaretz reported.

“You can’t rehabilitate ideological delinquency,” said former Prison Service intelligence chief Ilan Barda.

“There’s no place… that has succeeded in treating people who were imprisoned for ideological delinquency. It would be a waste of resources."

Barda told Haaretz that while criminal prisoners continue rehabilitation after their release, security prisoners don’t follow up.

“Even in jail, after you send them to a program, they go back to the same cellblock with the same murderers. You can’t rehabilitate them.”

But according to Tomer Einat of Bar-Ilan University’s criminology department, this perspective is baseless.

“The more rehabilitation and therapeutic programs you give prisoners that are suited to their crimes, you reduce the chances that they will go back to crime.”

“Saying you can’t rehabilitate ideological prisoners is unfounded… there’s no study that shows that a harsher penalty deters the criminals,” Einat told Haaretz.

According to a Prison Service study presented by the State Comptroller in 2021, the recidivism rate for Israeli and Palestinian security prisoners was about 18 percent, compared to 31 percent among criminal prisoners.