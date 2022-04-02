Bennett: Israel 'diffused ticking time bomb' in overnight West Bank raid

'We must join forces and restore security to Israel

Israeli security forces diffused a "ticking time bomb" by taking out the Palestinian terrorist cell intent on carrying out an attack inside Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Saturday.

The premier made the statement following a meeting with top bras of the Shin Bet security service to assess the situation following several deadly terror attacks in Israel over the past week.

Earlier on Saturday police announced they killed three gunmen affiliated with the Palestinian terrorist group Islamic Jihad in a shootout in the West Bank.

"We are in the midst of a team effort of all Israel's security services to put a halt to the wave of recent terrorist attacks and restore security to Israeli citizens," Bennett said in a video statement alongside Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

He predicted there will be “many more” attempted terrorist attacks.

“We are working to prevent them as we speak. Our people act with great courage, around the clock, in a hostile, violent environment," Bennett said, adding that he spoke to the unnamed senior officer who was seriously wounded in the operation and wished him a speedy recovery.