LIVEBLOG: Israel braces for additional violence amid start of Ramadan
Tensions are high amid flashpoint areas of Jerusalem as the holiday season begins
As the holy month of Ramadan opens, Israel is bracing for renewed violence in the country after a series of attacks last week first prompted fears of a new terror wave.
Israel's military announced that it would launch a special mission to counter terror - known as "Operation Breakwater" - and has since conducted a number of arrests in the West Bank.
The state's security forces are also on high alert throughout flashpoint areas of Jerusalem following clashes on Saturday night near the Damascus Gate.
April 03, 2022
Jerusalem: Four Palestinian suspects detained amid Saturday night clashes
