Israel Police arrest four amid Ramadan clashes in Jerusalem

Police say 'Whoever chooses to disturb the order... harms first and foremost the large public of worshippers'

Israel Police arrested four Palestinians suspected of violence after clashes erupted on Saturday night near Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate.

Although the evening first opened with peaceful festivities to commemorate the first night of Ramadan, tensions mounted after a group of Palestinians began chanting nationalistic slogans, according to The Times of Israel.

They then threw bottles at a checkpoint run by Israel’s law enforcement officers from the Damascus Gate steps, the police said.

As the evening progressed, additional clashes broke out after a suspect launched fireworks towards the police, and another set a garbage can on fire, law enforcement reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510353070001201152 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The police arrested four suspects for throwing objects at officers, and detained a fifth person for allegedly threatening law enforcement while recording a video for TikTok, according to TOI.

Israel Police issued a statement on the matter and warned the public against disrupting the holiday season with violence.

“Whoever chooses to disturb the order, riot, and engage in violence of any kind, harms first and foremost the large public of worshippers, merchants, and visitors, the vast majority of whom [wish] to celebrate Ramadan in peace and security, while maintaining freedom of worship,” the police said.

Israel is on high alert amid the start of a tense holiday season, and the country is bracing for additional violence with an increased security presence in flashpoint areas.