Terror wave: Israeli PM says entering period of 'alert routine'

Several attacks foiled in recent hours as Bennett declares goal to 'break current tide of terror'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday visited the Samaria Brigade of the Internal Intelligence Service (Shin Bet) along with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, as three Islamist attacks hit Israel in recent days, killing 11 people.

The premier conducted an assessment of the situation during which he received intelligence information regarding the elimination of the terrorist cell near Jenin on Saturday which was preparing to carry out an attack in Israel.

Bennett then visited the Shin Bet's counterintelligence unit and observed the surveillance and collection activities used by the brigade to thwart future terror attacks.

“We are on high alert, both the Shin Bet and the Israel Police, to identify any traces of an attempted attack and thwart it. Along the Green Line, a record number of IDF troops are stationed and our goal is to break the current tide of terror,” Bennett said.

"We are now entering a period that I call 'alert routine,' but we want the citizens of Israel to return to their daily lives and the security forces to remain on high alert. This is not the effort of a single action but that of several hundred simultaneous actions that will allow us to face it," he continued.

Israel is on the alert as three attacks have been perpetrated on its soil in recent days. The start of Ramadan on Saturday led to clashes in east Jerusalem where four Palestinians were arrested.

The number of security forces has been increased throughout the country.