Report: 3 Palestinians killed were about to carry out attack in central Israel

Security forces killed Islamic Jihad members early Saturday morning during counter-terror operation

The three members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed in a counter-terror operation early Saturday morning in the West Bank were about to carry out an attack in central Israel, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.

The report cited senior Israeli security officials, who said that the terror cell was preparing to cross into Israel and carry out an attack in the center of the country in a similar way to the terrorist who killed five people last week in Bnei Brak.

Officials from the Shin Bet internal security agency said that they had already switched their license plates on their vehicle from the Palestinian Authority to Israel.

The three terrorists were killed in the operation, while an Israeli officer were seriously wounded, another moderately wounded and three lightly wounded.

According to another report in Israel's Channel 13 Sunday, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi told commanders that the military is preparing to be on heightened alert for a month or more following a series of terrorist attacks and the start of Ramadan.

Kohavi reportedly told commanders to be ready for a second "Operation Guardian of the Walls," in reference to last May's conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

He also warned that Palestinian Islamic Jihad could fire rockets from Gaza in retaliation for its three members that were killed in a shootout with security forces in the West Bank.