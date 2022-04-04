Jerusalem: Palestinians clash with police, a dozen arrests

Rioters began throwing bottles and rocks at officers at Damascus Gate

Clashes erupted Sunday night between Palestinians and Israeli police at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, when rioters began throwing bottles and rocks at the officers.

Uniformed and plainclothes police intervened to put an end to the clashes.

A dozen suspects were arrested for throwing objects and stones at police and passers-by, and for disturbing public order.

One of the police officers was slightly injured by a bottle that hit him in the face.

The police forces together with the border police used riot control means to disperse the protesters.

"Anyone who chooses to disturb order or engage in violence of any kind harms in the first place a large public of worshipers and traders, the vast majority of whom wish to celebrate Ramadan in peace and security while preserving freedom of worship," the police said in a statement.

"We will not allow them to disturb the order," the statement continued.

"We call on the public to observe the month of Ramadan lawfully, to obey the instructions of the police, and to avoid violence and disturbances of any kind," it was underlined.

Police are at "maximum readiness," Maj. Gen. Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai, Israel's police commissioner, reiterated earlier, according to a statement from Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office.

Damascus Gate is a site of frequent clashes between police and Palestinians.

The head of Israeli diplomacy for his part announced that on the evening of Passover, “about 8,000 police officers will be deployed to protect the lives of the citizens of Israel."