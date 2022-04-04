Israel ranked 10th in the world in arms exports over the past 5 years

Israel is also the 14th largest arms importer, 92% of its imports come from the USA

Israel has been ranked the 10th largest international arms exporter for the past five years by an independent global security think tank.

The latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, measuring the arms trade from 2017 to 2021, reports that the market to Europe has increased, that the Gulf States are the main importers and that Israel remains a major player.

The report released last month said Israel accounted for 2.4 percent of international arms exports between 2017 and 2021, with the top recipients being India, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Israel's export volume, however, fell 5.6 percent during the period compared to the previous five years.

The only other Middle Eastern countries in the top 25 arms exporters are Turkey at 12th, the United Arab Emirates at 18th, and Jordan at 25th.

The top five countries dominating world trade, account for 77 percent of all exports. This is the United States with 39 percent, followed by Russia at 19 percent, then France, China and Germany.

In the top 10 exporters are Italy, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Spain, according to the research institute.

The United States delivered weapons to 103 countries between 2017 and 2021, with aircraft making up the majority of those shipments, followed by missiles and armored vehicles, with the largest share going to the Middle East.

Russia, for its part, mainly sent arms to India, China, Egypt and Algeria, but its exports fell by 26 percent.

Israel is also the 14th largest arms importer, accounting for 1.9 percent of the global share. Of its total imports, 92 percent come from the United States, mostly F-35 jets and guided bombs, followed by shipments from Germany (for submarines) and Italy.

Four of the top ten importers are in the Middle East — Saudi Arabia and Egypt in third place, Qatar in sixth place and the United Arab Emirates in ninth place. Egyptian imports jumped 73 percent.

The United States is the 13th largest importer, with the main suppliers being the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France. Russia is not among the top 25 importers.