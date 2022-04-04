Israel working to avoid last year’s Jerusalem escalation

'Hamas and other troublemakers must be prevented from… capitalizing on the Ramadan atmosphere'

Prof. Uzi Rabi, a senior researcher for the Center for Iranian Studies at Tel Aviv University, spoke with i24NEWS on Israel’s recent security efforts to counter potential escalations in flashpoint areas of the country this holiday season.

“What we do see here is a well-organized preparation in order to prevent a… second Guardian of the Walls situation,” he told i24NEWS.

Last year, clashes between Palestinians and Israel’s security forces in Jerusalem over planned evictions and police at the Al-Aqsa mosque snowballed into greater violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, prompting the country to launch Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Rabi said that “there is also kind of an understanding by both Jordan, Abdullah, Abu Mazen, and Israel, that Hamas and other troublemakers must be prevented from… capitalizing on the Ramadan atmosphere” in order to replicate the escalation seen last year.

“This time, we have a frame of reference,” the researcher told i24NEWS, referring to the deadly violence last week in Be'er Sheva, Hadera, and Bnei Brak - a central city outside of Tel Aviv.

After the attacks, Israel raised the alert level of its security forces and conducted a number of arrests as part of its efforts to counter additional violence.

“We had… the atrocities a week before, and I think that Israel actually has learned a lesson,” Rabi said.