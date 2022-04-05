Israeli PM: At least 15 'significant' terrorist attacks thwarted recently

'We are determined to not let this terror wave pass without fixing what needs fixing, with all our might'

At least 15 "significant" terrorist attacks have been thwarted and more than 170 suspects arrested in recent weeks, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

Bennett called the three attacks over the past two weeks that left 11 people dead a "wake-up call" in a speech at the Judea and Samaria Division base near Beit El in Binyamin.

He pledged to not allow the current terror wave to pass without implementing reforms to ensure the safety and security of Israeli civilians.

"We are determined not to let this wave of terror pass... but to fix what needs fixing, with all our might," Bennett said.

The premier also announced that more than 400 suspects "who have had some sort of connection with ISIS or other extremist organizations" had been reached. The two terror attacks last month in Be'er Sheva and Hadera were carried out by Israeli Arabs affiliated with the Islamic State.

The terrorist organization has launched a campaign to encourage its supporters to continue carrying out attacks in Israel, according to the Israel-based Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center.

Bennett criticized the previous government for what he alleged was neglect of the police force and the Arab sector.

"We inherited a huge neglect. A police force that was deliberately weakened, a quarter of a million unlicensed weapons in Arab society - a tradition of not dealing with problems until they become monstrous," he said.

"This is the truth and should be mentioned, but it can not be an excuse. This is our shift and our duty is to fix, and we have started to fix."