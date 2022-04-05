Israelis rush to buy firearms in wake of terror attacks

'There is a massive wave of panic right now. Everybody wants to get themselves a handgun.'

More and more Israelis are rushing to get their own firearms in the midst of the current terror wave.

Eliyahu, 26, lives with his wife in Lod, a city in central Israel.

"I realized a while ago that I wanted to have a gun and I was, I guess, a bit lazy and now I understood that I can't be lazy. This wave of terrorism is a solid reminder." he told i24NEWS as he purchased a Glock 43X.

Naftali Miller, the manager of the armory located in Petah Tikva, called Aroma Arms, is a firearms specialist.

He called the Glock 43X an "excellent" weapon that most people "can carry at ease."

"It is one of the number one sellers today for the average Israeli who just wants a gun for self defense and self protection."

Before coming to the armory, Eliyahu had to obtain a license from the Israeli authorities after he proved he was capable of possessing a firearm.

As a former paratrooper, Eliyahu is accustomed to automatic weapons, the kind he learned to use during his military service.

In recent weeks, many Israelis have rushed to armories to buy guns.

"There is a massive wave of panic right now. Everybody wants to get themselves a handgun. Nobody feels safe right now. You never know when a terror attack can happen. It could happen right outside your home, outside the window, at the entrance to a store," Miller said.

"As we've seen in the past decade and a half, most of the terrorist attacks that happened in Israel were stopped by an armed civilian."

According to the Public Security minister, the number of firearm licenses multiplied 40 times over the last two weeks and currently, almost 150,000 Israelis already have a gun license.