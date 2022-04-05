Israel’s ex-air force head says Lebanon air superiority damaged

'I only give accurate, reliable answers about what we can do'

Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Israel’s exiting air force chief, announced in an interview that the country’s armed forces no longer have unrestricted aerial superiority over Lebanon.

The report, released by Israel’s Kan broadcaster, explained that Israel scaled back on its surveillance flights over Lebanon after one of its drones was almost downed by an anti-aircraft missile around one year ago.

This decision reportedly hindered Israel’s ability to gather intelligence with drones over Lebanon’s skies, according to Kan.

Norkin also spoke on Israel’s readiness to confront threats from Tehran - an issue he said which was considered a lower priority for the state’s military until the United States withdrew unilaterally from the Iran nuclear deal back in 2018.

“We need to coordinate our plans… [for] the enemies’ preparations,” the former air force chief told Kan, adding that “we need to present what we can do, not only in Iran, in 2022, 2023 and on.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511026895961399299 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The official additionally said that “we also need to stand by what we cannot do, because the air force head has a huge responsibility, and based on what answers they give, decisions are made by the leadership. So I only give accurate, reliable answers about what we can do.”