Gantz speaks with Abbas amid Ramadan, terror wave

Muslim holy month 'must be a month of peace and quiet and not a period marked by terror'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday spoke on the phone with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Gantz wished the Palestinian people a blessed Ramadan, while emphasizing during the call that the Muslim holy month "must be a month of peace and quiet and not a period marked by terror."

Israel is facing a terror wave, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday in a speech saying that the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet internal security agency have stopped at least 15 "significant" terrorist attacks in the past two weeks.

Three terrorist attacks over the past two weeks took the lives of 11 Israeli citizens.

Gantz spoke about these attacks to Abbas, declaring that Israel "will continue to take the measures necessary to prevent attacks and defend its citizens."

Abbas had condemned last week's shooting attack in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak that killed five people, and on the call Gantz thanked him for the gesture.

According to the readout, Gantz noted that Israel is prepared to expand civilian measures during and after Ramadan, in accordance with the security situation.

Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, head of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), was on the call.