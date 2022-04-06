Germany acquires 140 Israeli-made armed drones

Drones will be used to 'contribute to the protection of soldiers on mission abroad'

The Defense Committee of the Bundestag on Wednesday gave the green light to the purchase of Israeli-made armed drones, as Germany ramps up its military spending following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The committee approved the purchase of 140 armed drones of the Israeli Heron TP model, a parliamentary source said.

The Ministry of Defense plans to use 60 of them for training and the other 80 for "operational use," according to the project adopted by the commission.

The total amount of the order is $166 million. The drones should be delivered within two years.

The drones will be used in particular to "contribute to the protection of soldiers on mission abroad," according to the ministry.

Germany had already decided in 2018 to acquire Heron TP drones. But the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Olaf Scholz, then a member of Angela Merkel's coalition, was opposed to their armament, and the acquisition project was ultimately not completed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511411060061966338 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After years of underinvestment, Germany made a historic U-turn at the end of February, due to the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army which came as a shock.

Chancellor Scholz has thus announced that he wants to release an exceptional envelope of $109 billion to modernize the national army, and to spend each year from now on at least 2 percent of the national GDP on defense.

Germany is considering in particular the acquisition of an Israeli missile protection system, of the "Iron Dome" type.