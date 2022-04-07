Gantz: Israel's officials 're-examining' West Bank fence issues

'This fence, even when it was first being built, was not meant to prevent the movement of terrorists'

After last week's deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak, Israel's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the area where the shooter crossed into Israel from the West Bank.

The gunman, who killed five people on March 29, entered Israel through a hole in the security barrier that was able to drive a car through.

Officials in Israel are aware of these holes, Defense Minister Benny Gantz saying in an interview with Ynet on Sunday that the military has not prioritized guarding the fence, and instead focusing on “other areas where the risk factor is much higher and freedom of action is much lower.”

“Still, these days were are re-examining the whole issue of the fence, and we will try to start [repairing the barrier], in stages, according to a list of priorities,” Gantz said. “But there are many other threats Israel, and I, need to deal with.”

Security officials told Israeli publication Haaretz that it is "no accident" that leadership has not committed to sealing the movement of people entering Israel from the West Bank.

“This fence, even when it was first being built, was not meant to prevent the movement of terrorists who were planning on carrying out an attack in Israel. Whoever wants to leave will succeed,” said a defense official, adding that they thwart terrorists using intelligence from the Shin Bet (internal security service), hoping that the arrest will come before they reach the fence.