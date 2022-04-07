Report: Police official to be honored in disguise on Independence Day

Shabtai says the honor is 'a huge sign of appreciation' for Israel's law enforcement

The anonymous commander of the Yamam - a police division known as “Israel’s National Counter Terrorism Unit” - will light a torch at the country’s upcoming official Independence Day ceremony while reportedly wearing a disguise.

Little is known about the commander, his name and face will not be disclosed for security reasons, but he is described by the police as a “bold and accomplished officer who began his service as a Yamam fighter in 1990.”

The official will reportedly wear a wig, glasses, and a hat to conceal his appearance during the event, according to The Times of Israel.

He will light the torch at the ceremony “on behalf of Israel's police officers, Border Police officers, volunteers and reservists who are at the forefront of protecting state security and its citizens,” Israel Police said while announcing the honor.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511998213439565825 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai lauded the honor as “a huge sign of appreciation to all 32,000 Israeli police officers and fighters who work all year long on a variety of missions and face countless challenges.”

The commissioner also noted that the announcement arrives at a time “when the Israel Police, the Border Police, including Yamam, are fighting for the security of Israeli citizens in all sectors.”

A string of deadly attacks across the country last month prompted Israel to bolster its security efforts and conduct a number of arrests in order to prevent future violence.

Shabtai said that in recent weeks, “all Israeli citizens have witnessed the sacrifice, determination and heroism of the police and fighters.”