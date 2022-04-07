Israel: Shooting in Tel Aviv, 3 dead, at least 8 wounded

This story is developing and will be updated as more information emerges

A shooting was reported in central Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, with three dead and at least eight wounded.

The gunman is still on the loose, and Israel's law enforcement officers are surrounding a building where the assailant is believed to be hiding.

Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency service, initially said that its EMTs and paramedics treated and transported six patients to the Tel Aviv-based Ichilov Hospital.

Of those wounded, two were said to be in critical condition, three in moderate condition, and one in serious condition, according to MDA.

Earlier, MDA said that it was alerted to "an incident in the Dan Region, involving several victims of a shooting at several scenes - Dizengoff St, Gordon St and in the surrounding area in Tel Aviv."

First responders with Israel's United Hatzalah said that they treated patients with varying degrees of wounds after being dispatched to the scene.

Israel Police spokesperson Eli Levi said that the situation is not yet under control.

This is a developing story