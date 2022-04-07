LIVEBLOG: Deadly Tel Aviv shooting follows last week's 'terror wave'
Israel's security forces are still searching for the suspect
A shooting on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv left at least two dead and 15 wounded on Thursday night - the latest attack to hit Israel after last week's "terror wave."
The suspect remains at large, prompting law enforcement to launch a manhunt.
Over 1,000 policemen and border guards are still searching for the gunman, and the public is urged to remain at home until an arrest is made.
April 07, 2022
Bennett briefed as security forces continue to search for the gunman
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held security consultation late Thursday, receiving updates on developments on the ground as Israel searches for the shooter.
He discussed the continued police and Shin Bet internal security agency operations for the next few hours in a meeting held by heads of Israel's security establishment.
Israel's emergency service provides an update on the situation
