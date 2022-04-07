LIVEBLOG: Deadly Tel Aviv shooting follows last week's 'terror wave'

Israel's security forces are still searching for the suspect

A shooting on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv left at least two dead and 15 wounded on Thursday night - the latest attack to hit Israel after last week's "terror wave."

The suspect remains at large, prompting law enforcement to launch a manhunt.

Over 1,000 policemen and border guards are still searching for the gunman, and the public is urged to remain at home until an arrest is made.