Tel Aviv attack: Gunman found, killed by Israeli forces

'We will respond with great force... We will pursue anyone who harms or seeks to harm Israeli citizens'

The gunman who opened fire at a bar in Israel's central city Tel Aviv on Thursday night was shot and killed by Israeli security forces early Friday morning after a manhunt throughout the city.

Israel's internal security agency Shin Bet said officers found the man hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, and killed the man in an ensuing gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, the assailant was reportedly identified as Raed Hazem, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin region of the West Bank.

"After a difficult night, and after long hours of activity by the Israel Police, [Shin Bet], and the [Israeli army], we succeeded... in operational and intelligence cooperation, in closing a circle and eliminating the terrorist by exchange of fire," said Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai.

Israel's law enforcement officers launched an hours-long manhunt for the assailant after the attack, with over 1,000 policemen and border guards searching for the suspect as law enforcement urged the public to remain at home until an arrest was made.

"We will respond with great force and intensity to any unusual event, as we responded immediately after the attack in Tel Aviv, and we will pursue anyone who harms or seeks to harm Israeli citizens," Shabtai added.

"We continue the Israel Police's peak preparation in all sectors and districts, including securing the first Friday prayers of Ramadan."

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to hold an assessment of the situation with defense ministers and heads of Israeli defense agencies Friday morning.

This is the 4th major attack in Israeli cities in almost three weeks, claiming the lives of 13 people overall.