IDF chief: Tensions could simmer for ‘days, even weeks’

Tel Aviv's terror attack is the army's 'responsibility. Our mission is to prevent these kinds of incidents'

Israel’s army (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said Friday that the terror attack in Tel Aviv that left three people dead is the military’s “responsibility and shouldn’t have happened.”

Speaking to soldiers at the West Bank IDF headquarters a day after the shooting, Kochavi said the assailant entered Israel illegally from the West Bank, Haaretz reported.

“Our mission is to prevent these kinds of incidents,” Kochavi said.

He added that army forces “with unprecedented intelligence capabilities” were bolstered everywhere to “prevent further terror attacks.”

This tense period “is going to last days, even weeks,” he warned.

“We will continue to dedicate every means necessary, to develop the intelligence, to position all sorts of units in order to carry out the mission in the best way possible."

According to Haaretz, members of Israel’s defense establishment suggested there is no one source of the latest terror wave, but instead is the work of lone wolves.

Terror groups then claim the attacks as their own, the officials explained.

The IDF held an operational assessment on Saturday after which officials decided to make it more difficult to break through the barrier separating Israel and the West Bank.

Thursday’s gunman was a resident of the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, and is thought to have snuck into Israel to carry out his attack on Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street.

The attack was the fourth in just over two weeks, prompting military forces to speed up raids in West Bank villages in search of additional suspects.