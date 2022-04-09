West Bank: IDF exchanges gunfire with Palestinians in Jenin

'Every killer must know that we’ll get to him, and anyone who helps terrorists'

Israeli troops on Saturday entered the Jenin refugee camp and adjacent villages in the West Bank to investigate suspected accomplices of the Palestinian who killed three people in the central city of Tel Aviv days before.

According to AFP, Israeli forces killed one Palestinian in an exchange of gunfire while several other Jenin residents were wounded.

No Israeli troops were reportedly wounded.

The night prior, Israeli military forces also inspected a farm in the region of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions and home of the gunman who carried out the attack in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Friday that the assailant had accomplices and pledged that they would “pay a heavy price.”

The IDF (Israel’s army) is speeding up raids in the West Bank amid the latest terror wave, and announced Saturday that it would increase its forces in the area.

Security forces are on high alert after four attacks in just over two weeks that have claimed 14 lives.

“Every killer must know that we’ll get to him, and anyone who helps terrorists should know that the price to pay will be unbearable,” Bennett said, Haaretz reported.

"The event in Tel Aviv is over, but we are not lowering our level of alertness, inside Tel Aviv or in other parts of the country," he added.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he demands that “alongside the condemnations, there will be actions against the perpetrators of terrorism,” referring to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's denunciation of Tel Aviv’s attack.