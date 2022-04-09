Security forces lash Israeli media for terror attack coverage

The attacker 'probably hoped... for his brutal murder to terrorize as many Israelis as possible'

Thursday’s terror attack in Israel’s central city of Tel Aviv, where three people were killed, put the spotlight on relations between the Israeli security establishment and the media.

In a joint statement on Friday, Israel’s police, defense forces, and the Shin Bet internal security service strongly criticized Israeli media outlets for their “sensationalistic coverage” of the incident.

During the almost nine-hour-long manhunt for the gunman, TV news crews moved with troops as they searched buildings and alleyways, broadcasting the scene live.

"Some of the media channels turned the hunt for the terrorist very much into an uncensored reality show with no self-criticism," the letter read, addressed to “all media outlets in Israel.”

The statement accused TV outlets of exposing the faces of soldiers in special units, as well as their methods of operation, weapons, and equipment.

"We were exposed to footage that bears a tangible risk to security forces, and certainly to media figures as well.”

Lt. Col. (Res.) Jonathan Conricus, a former international spokesperson for Israel’s army, told i24NEWS that the media needs to find a balance when covering a sensitive event.

“I can understand why correspondents on the ground want to show reality as it happens,” Conricus said.

“But at the end of the day, what we have here is a terrorist attack and an attacker who probably hoped exactly for this to happen. For his brutal murder… to terrorize as many Israelis as possible.”

He urged media correspondents that, while it is their job to cover events, they should “mitigate the situation and not give free airtime for terrorists.”

“It affects the sense of security of Israeli civilians and amplifies the terror.”