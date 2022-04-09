This is a developing story

The Syrian government on Saturday accused Israel of carrying out another aerial assault on country's central region.

According to the statement, a few of the missiles were downed by Syrian anti-missile shield.

Israel carried out numerous strikes against Iranian-linked targets in the Syrian territory, only occasionally acknowledging the operations.

Saturday's operation is believed to be the first daytime Israeli raid in Syria since October 31 of last year; typically daytime raids signify emergency strikes against Hezbollah weapon convoys.

