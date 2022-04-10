Israeli forces raid Palestinian village near Jenin amid terror wave

Several arrests were made and clashes broke out in Ya'bad, home of Bnei Brak shooter

Israeli forces raided the Palestinian village of Ya'bad near Jenin in the northern West Bank overnight Saturday, according to Israeli media reports.

Several arrests were made and clashes broke out, with Palestinian reports of one wounded by gunfire.

The village of Ya'bad was the home of the terrorist who killed five people in a shooting attack in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak on March 29.

Israeli forces on Saturday and Sunday also entered Jenin, where the terrorist who killed three Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday night was from as the country endures a terror wave that has claimed the lives of 14 people.

Palestinian media on Sunday reported one wounded in Jenin during the Israeli operation.

On Saturday, a Palestinian militant was killed and at least a dozen others were wounded when Israeli forces raided the Jenin home of the Tel Aviv attacker, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday visited Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) where the wounded from Thursday night's terrorist attack were being treated.

At the hospital visit, the premier emphasized that Israel was going on the "offensive" to stop the terror attacks.

"There will be no restrictions on the security forces, on the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Police. We will continue to pursue the terrorists everywhere," he said.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry announced on Saturday several restrictions imposed on Jenin, including the barring of Israeli citizens from entering the city.

Students at the Arab American University in Jenin who are Israeli citizens are exempt from the latest travel restrictions.

Also overnight Saturday, video showed young people from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus vandalizing Joseph's Tomb.